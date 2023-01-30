Should Toyota Sell A FULL-LINE Of Land Cruiser Models Like The 70 In The USA Just As They Do In OTHER Parts Of The World?

The venerable Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series is reportedly getting four-cylinder power once again, at least in Japan.



the LandCruiser 70 Series will return to the Japanese market with the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder found in models like the LandCruiser Prado.



As in the Prado, it will reportedly be mated with a six-speed automatic transmission.



“Toyota Australia is always evaluating opportunities to expand and improve our local line-up. We are aware of the speculation about the LandCruiser 70 Series,” said a spokesperson for Toyota Australia.

“While we cannot comment on our model plans, we can confirm we will continue offering a V8 engine with the 70 Series in the years ahead.”



