Should We Be Bracing Ourselves For A Flood Of Overpriced Gas Guzzlers?

The sands of the automotive industry are always shifting, but 2025 has been on another level. The Trump administration’s policies, flip-flopping on tariffs, and removal of regulatory hurdles are changing the landscape incredibly fast. One byproduct is the expectation that big SUVs and trucks will get a new lease on life. Automakers couldn’t be more excited about that.

Specifically, the CEOs of the ‘Big Three’ in America are clearly fans of what they see coming. Trump’s EPA has removed penalties for automakers that fail to meet CAFE standards. That’ll save car companies billions every year.