Should You Buy That Kia Telluride NOW Or Wait For The Electric EV9?

Should you buy a brand-new Telluride or wait for Kia to launch the EV9? The answer is subjective, and it pretty much revolves around the powertrain, whether you want your large Kia crossover with a good old internal combustion engine, or if a battery-electric assembly sounds better to you instead.



The Telluride-sized Kia EV9 is currently gearing up for introduction, with the Korean company putting the final touches to it. There have been several leaks so far, suggesting that its unveiling is due soon, and if everything goes according to plan, then it will make its way to the United States as a 2024 model, topping their high-riding vehicle family in terms of pricing.



