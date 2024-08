Old used car sales have experienced a sharp rise in the US. That’s the takeaway from a new study that found that the used-vehicle market share held by cars that are at least a decade old has increased by 30 percent since 2014.

ISeeCars spotted the trend while analyzing 169 million used cars sold between January 2014 and June 2024, suggesting that the shift was caused by high prices making new and nearly new cars too expensive for many buyers.