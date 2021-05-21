Shutdown Bridge Across The Mississippi Has Had The Cracked Beam Since 2016, Inspectors Never Noticed

You may recall a couple of weeks ago on May 11 we reported that the Hernando de Soto bridge connecting Arkansas to Tennessee across the Mississippi river on I-40 was closed in an emergency fashion when a structural crack had been discovered in one of the bridge’s beams. You may also recall that the public information officer for ADOT claimed the stoppage could last “as little as an hour or as long as a week.” We are now well over a week into the bridge’s closure, and Memphis traffic remains a total clusterfuck. The Associated Press has recently uncovered evidence that the cracked beam was visibly cracked as far back as 2016.



