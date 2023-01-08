Sibling Rivalry? Lamborghini Caught Testing A Porsche 911 GT3 At Bolognese Factory

Automobili Lamborghini lost its independence back in the 1974. Ferruccio didn't really have a choice but to sell his shares in the eponymous automaker in the wake of an energy crisis caused by OPEC's oil embargo against nations that supported Israel in the Yom Kippur War.

Many owners later, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based company was purchased by the Volkswagen Group. Originally controlled by the Audi division within VAG, the Italian automaker went from playing second fiddle to Ferrari to catching up to the Prancing Horse.

This rags-to-riches story wouldn't have been possible without Wolfsburg's favorite son, the mammoth automotive group that finished 2022 in second place (after Toyota) in regard to sales volume. Lamborghini, therefore, was also helped by Porsche's engineers to become the automaker it is today. One of the perks of being so close to the Zuffenhausen-based automaker is that Lamborghini has access to the German marque's entire lineup, including the 992-generation GT3 RS.