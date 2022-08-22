Sibling Rivalry: Taycan And Macan Get Into A Tussle And THIS Happens

A homeowner in the Spanish capital of Madrid got the shock of their lives when two Porsches pummelled through a wall on Saturday, reports PeriodisModel Motor. The driver of the Taycan Cross Turismo, an unidentified 45-year-old female, allegedly smashed into the rear of the parked Macan.

According to reports, the low nose of the electric Porsche acted like a scoop, lifting the SUV and carrying it into a brick wall. Images shared on Twitter by Madrid's emergency services show the white Macan wedged into the wall, stuck on the roof of the Taycan.