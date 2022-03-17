Siemans Debuts Prefab Charging Stations To Speed Infrastructure Rollout

Electric vehicles (EV) have come along way in the last few years, but there’s still a long way to go before mass adoption. Along with range and charge times, EV charging infrastructure is a major deterrent for consumers. From portable solutions to autonomous EV-charging robots, the industry isn’t short on ideas to serve the growing EV-owning population.

Industrial manufacturing giant Siemens has a large-scale solution in mind though, and it has partnered with green construction technology company Nexii to introduce the VersiCharge XL charging station concept. The pre-fabricated prototype utilizes Nexii’s proprietary building material Nexiite. The firm claims that the material has comparable properties to concrete, making it a robust housing for Siemens’ Sentron Busway systems.