A total of 94,343 Nissan Leaf models are being recalled in the United States but it’s not because of an issue with the car itself. Instead, it concerns the owner’s manual of the EV.

It has been revealed that Nissan Leaf models manufactured for the 2013-2017 model years between November 19, 2012 and July 12, 2017 have an owner’s manual that provides poor instructions for operating the defroster function.