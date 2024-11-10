Silverado EV Road Trip - Are Massive Batteries A Benefit Or A Hassle?

Electric vehicles are great for everyday driving, but terrible for road trips. At least, that's what "they" say. But are EVs truly a hindrance when driving beyond the typical A to B work commute? I recently had an opportunity to find out while testing the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, an electric truck that boasts the longest range in its segment at a whopping 440 miles. While testing the Silverado EV, my girlfriend wanted to visit her parents, who live just over 180 miles away. This distance is easily covered using the Chevy's massive battery, but that doesn't include any driving we needed to do during our stay.



