Simulated Manual Transmissions Are the New Rage, But Would You Want One?

The manual transmission has been a staple of the automobile for over a century, though modern automatic units that are more fluid and efficient have proven to be its undoing. Enthusiast drivers tend to be the only audience that remains for them, given the delicate dance between selecting the correct gear and using the clutch alongside the gas and brake pedals affords more engagement than an equivalent auto transmission. It gets even worse when you consider an electric vehicle, which doesn't even have an auto that boasts selectable gears. They use a single-speed unit, which means all the driver has to do is essentially hit the gas pedal, with no manual control possible. For manual enjoyers, this is pretty much the definition of hell. Fortunately, a selection of manufacturers have decided to deal with this problem, and ensure traditionalists can better enjoy their potential future EV on the road.



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