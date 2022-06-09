Singer Cardi B Throws Supercar Birthday Party For 1 Year Old Son

Cardi B and Offset, never the celebrity couple to shy away from lavish displays of affection and outrageous birthday parties, celebrated their son’s first birthday at the weekend. While most parents will choose a theme even for this milestone that only the adult guests will ever remember, Cardi and Offset went all out. They opted for a supercar-themed bash that actually included real Lamborghini as static displays.



Cardi and Offset are among the most popular rappers and entrepreneurs of the moment, and they can definitely afford it. Together, they also boast a very impressive collection of cars, and we have a feeling that those three Lamborghinis used as displays were probably loaners from the family garage.



Read Article