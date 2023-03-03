Sinkhole Devours A Toyota Rav4 In California

After the many incidents that have occurred with the natural phenomenon over the years, there’s no denying that sinkholes are serious business, and can wreak absolute havoc on cars. Case in point is this sinkhole in in Santa Paula, California, which swallowed up a Toyota RAV4 in one bite.

As reported by the Ventura County Star, the sinkhole was estimated to be around 200 square feet (18.6 square meters) in size when it opened up at around noon on Wednesday. Fortunately, no one was in the vehicle when it fell into the hole, and as such, there were no injuries.