Sir Sean Connery's ASTON, SORRY, BMW Up For Sale?! Can You Guess WHICH Model Was 007's Choice?

Agent001 submitted on 1/13/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:03:11 PM

Views : 92 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.driving.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A 1986 BMW belonging to the late and great Sir Sean Connery is up for sale on a classic car website.



The left-hand drive BMW 635 CSi, was bought by the James Bond star in the late 1980s, when he lived in Marbella, Spain.

Connery sold it in 1998.

Striking something of a different note to the Aston Martins of his James Bond career (a BMW didn’t dutifully ferry 007 around until the days of Pierce Brosnan), the shark-nosed 1986 BMW 635 CSI is part of the E24 line, the first iteration of the BMW 6 Series. The E24 is BMWs longest-serving series, staying on sale for 13 years between 1976 and 1989.


Read Article


Sir Sean Connery's ASTON, SORRY, BMW Up For Sale?! Can You Guess WHICH Model Was 007's Choice?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)