Sir Sean Connery's ASTON, SORRY, BMW Up For Sale?! Can You Guess WHICH Model Was 007's Choice?

A 1986 BMW belonging to the late and great Sir Sean Connery is up for sale on a classic car website.



The left-hand drive BMW 635 CSi, was bought by the James Bond star in the late 1980s, when he lived in Marbella, Spain.



Connery sold it in 1998.



Striking something of a different note to the Aston Martins of his James Bond career (a BMW didn’t dutifully ferry 007 around until the days of Pierce Brosnan), the shark-nosed 1986 BMW 635 CSI is part of the E24 line, the first iteration of the BMW 6 Series. The E24 is BMWs longest-serving series, staying on sale for 13 years between 1976 and 1989.





Read Article