Six Charges Into Ownership This Toyota bZ4X Is Retired To The Junk Yard

After just 1,363 miles (2,194 km), a gray 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE has already wound up on Copart.

The auction site is best known for selling vehicles that have been totaled and, although some of them can be made roadworthy again, it isn’t hard to understand why this car has been deemed unfit to be put back on the streets.

Perhaps the first totaled Toyota bZ4X in America, the circumstances surrounding the accident are not known, but the consequences of it are clear to see. Massive front-end damage has crunched the hood up and caved the front fascia in completely. All of the damage seems to be focused around one spot, making it seem like the vehicle hit a pole or a bollard of some description.