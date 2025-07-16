Six Seat Tesla Model Y Enters Production In China With New Looks

Reports from China indicate that Tesla has already started production of a six-seat variant of the Model Y at Giga Shanghai. The longer-wheelbase model will also have a distinct body style, with the rear section redesigned for more headroom in the third row.
 
Long before the refreshed Model Y started deliveries, industry sources from China revealed that Tesla also planned a long wheelbase variant. The rumors became eerily precise in August 2024, when our sources indicated that a seven-seater Model Y would come with extensive modifications, including a longer wheelbase. Chinese suppliers also indicated that deliveries of this variant would start in the fourth quarter of 2025.
 


