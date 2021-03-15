Six Utilities Band Together To Form EV Charging Network In US

One of the main things holding back the adoption of electric vehicles is the lack of infrastructure available to keep these cars charged and moving. Now, six major energy providers are teaming up to form the Electric Highway Coalition, which is aiming to create a comprehensive network of DC fast chargers throughout the South, Midwest, and Atlantic Coast. Basically, there isn’t a great charging network right now—there are some fast chargers, but I’ve noticed that most of those faster charging stations are Tesla Superchargers, which only work for Tesla-brand cars. You can’t slap a Hyundai EV in there, which sucks, because some of the other available chargers you run across can be slow or even broken. The Electric Highway Coalition is aiming for electric cars to be charged up and ready to hit the road within 30 minutes.



