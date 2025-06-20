Skoda Develops Ingenious Sedan/Pickup Truck For 2025 Tour de France

Depending several factors, up to five bikes can be typically transported on racks attached to a vehicle. Normally, the bikes are transported either on top of the vehicle or at the back. The Skoda L&K 130 pickup truck concept can hold just three, but it carries them in style.
 
I know, the phrase above needs a bit of clarification. First up, Skoda does not make pickup trucks. Yet here is one, in the form of a concept created by students of the Skoda Auto Vocational School. It's meant to serve the purpose of fully functional team vehicle for cycling races.

The car started out as a plug-in hybrid Superb Combi (the first time such a project was based on this model, and on a PHEV), but after the team of 28 students, aided by experts, teachers, and trainers, was done with it, it turned into something that can easily carry three competition bikes.


