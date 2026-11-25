Slate Auto is in a strange spot. Yes, with a starting price of $26,400, including destination, the two-door pickup truck it's selling is cheap compared to the competition, but it also lacks basic features like power windows and a radio at that price. With options that'll make the truck more livable for everyday use, prices will quickly climb. No matter which options they choose, they'll still be saddled with the same 205 miles of range. Even though that's quite meager by today's standards, Slate feels that's more than enough to win over customers.



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