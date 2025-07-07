Slate Auto Drops Under $20,000 Talk After Trump Administration Ends EV Handouts

Slate Auto, the electric vehicle startup backed by Jeff Bezos, has stopped promoting that its upcoming pickup truck will start “under $20,000” following passage of President Trump’s tax cut bill. The bill, which is expected to be signed into law by Trump on July 4, will cause the federal EV tax credit to end in September — a $7,500 incentive that Slate had counted on to help its all-electric pickup clear that mark. When Slate came out of stealth mode in April, the startup heavily promoted that its all-electric pickup would start at “under $20,000” with the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. That language was still on Slate’s website as recently as yesterday according to the Web Archive.



