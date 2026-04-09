Slate Truck Deliveries Could Start As Early As December

It's unusual to see an upstart automaker move its initial delivery date up, rather than delay it. Getting a car company off the ground is no small feat, and ramping up large-scale manufacturing manufacturing is ripe ground for logistical hurdles. Tesla isn't the only car company that's had its launch timeline slip for a new EV in recent memory. However, in an email viewed by Business Insider, Slate Auto told some preorder customers that they could move their delivery date up to December 2026. The most the EV startup has said about its delivery timeline is that sales would start toward the end of this year. Now we have a firm month.



Read Article