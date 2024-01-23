Sleek New Jeep Wagoneer S EV Images Leak Out With Land Roverish Styling

Jeep was planning to keep the design of this car a secret until the fall of 2024. But it just did not work out for them. Someone posted photos of the highly anticipated car on the brand's Facebook page, and it looks every inch a Range Rover Velar.



The leaked photos showing the Jeep Wagoneer S in production guise were immediately deleted. But Mopar Insiders were fast enough to save them before they disappeared from Facebook.



Just last week, Jeep showed a video teaser of the upcoming electric Wagoneer, accompanied by the information that the crossover would hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds.





