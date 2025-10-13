Sleek Toyota Concept to Preview The New Corolla

It’s almost hard to believe, but this ultra-futuristic-looking concept could be our first peek at the next generation of the humble Toyota Corolla. How do we know? It says Corolla on the bootlid. We’ll get all the details about the new concept at the Tokyo Motor Show, which opens its doors on October 30. But we can see it’ll have a charging port on the front wing, meaning this new Corolla is either going to feature plug-in hybrid power - like the latest Toyota Prius - or it’ll be electric. Our money is on the latter because Toyota has recently started to expand its range of EVs, and an electric Corolla would give the brand a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, Kia EV4 and Volvo EX30. If true, we think it will be sold alongside the current hybrid-powered model, similar to what Toyota has already done with the C-HR hybrid crossover and its all-electric C-HR+ sibling.



