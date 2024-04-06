Sleepless In Seattle: City Issues $83,000 Fine To Noisy Hellcat Owner

Several weeks ago, a Dodge Charger Hellcat driver named Miles Hudson was banned by the city of Seattle from driving his car after a surge in public complaints about his loud aftermarket exhaust and his unfortunate habit of revving the engine late at night in the city's Belltown neighborhood. Since then, the story has gone national with a big New York Times exposé as Hudson continues to defy the police, city officials, and even his own mother by leaning into his outlaw status on Instagram and refusing to stop. Now, Seattle appears to have had enough. In a court order filed on Friday and spotlighted by KOMO News, the city attorney is attempting to fine Hudson over $83,000 in assorted penalties to put an end to his shenanigans. A hearing is set for June 18 in which the city will ask for a default judgment.



