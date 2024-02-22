Slow Selling Cadillac Lyriq EV Off Biden's Tax Credit Naughty List - Does It Matter?

One of the things that employees of big car companies often complain about is that they change direction about as quickly as a tanker in the Pacific. But Cadillac has proved that’s not always the case by responding rapidly to changes in the EV tax credits system which had resulted in it losing its eligibility at the start of the year. Only weeks after discovering that the Lyriq had been put on the government’s naughty list by virtue of it containing two components that didn’t pas the Treasury’s sourcing stipulations, Cadillac has managed to introduce production changes to the battery system that ensure buyers regain access to the full tax credit allowance.



