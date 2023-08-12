Slow Selling Lexus RZ To Get High Performance RZ550e Version

Lexus has filed several trademark applications related to its electric SUV, the RZ, pointing to at least three new derivatives with new powertrain options. The trademark applications are for models designated RZ350e, RZ500e, and RZ550e. CarBuzz discovered these trademark applications, which were filed in multiple countries, including with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.



In the USA, the Lexus RZ is only available with one powertrain setup. The Lexus RZ450e uses a dual-motor setup powered by a 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery. This setup provides the RZ450e with 308 horsepower and a range of 220 miles. Lexus recently introduced the RZ300e, proving there is room to expand the range.





