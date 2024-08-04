Slowly But Surely Genesis Is Becoming A Force To Be Reckoned With In The Luxury Market

Once a model wearing a Hyundai badge, since Genesis was spun off as a standalone luxury marque in 2015, it has managed to successfully establish itself in a way the likes of Lincoln, Infiniti, and Acura have struggled to do as luxury arms of mainstream brands. We'd go so far as to label the rise of Genesis as the closest we've seen to the launch of Lexus three and a half decades ago, and in a modern automotive climate that is far less conducive to seeing startups go the distance. Since 2016, when sales commenced stateside, Genesis has quickly eaten into the sales figures of these other marques, bucking the trend of declining sales with year-on-year growth on all but two occasions, one of which was the year we were struck by the pandemic.



Read Article