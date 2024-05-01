Small Affordable Sports Car Sales Are On The Rise

Manufactured by Subaru at the Ota assembly plant in the Gunma Prefecture, the BRZ-twinned Toyota GR86 outsold the Subaru-branded sibling and the Mazda MX-5 in the United States market. According to Toyota, the GR86 moved 11,078 units in 2023.



Subaru's sales release reads 4,188 units of the BRZ, whereas the MX-5 sold 8,973 examples of the breed. More specifically, Mazda sold 4,591 roadsters and 4,382 hardtops in 2023 in the United States market.



The MX-5 Miata is up 45.4 percent versus its 2022 sales volume, and the canvas-top roadster is up 78 percent. Last year, the retractable fastback moved almost 1,000 more units than the roadster. What is particularly impressive about Mazda's affordable sports car is that sales are pretty strong for a nine-year-old design. As a brief refresher, the ND entered production in March 2015 for the 2016 model year.





