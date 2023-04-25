Smart #1 Electric SUV Not As Affordable As Thought - Starting At $45,000

The new Smart #1 electric SUV is here with prices starting from £35,950, and the first deliveries are expected in summer 2023. The launch of the Smart #1 represents the first step in Smart’s transformation into an all-electric car manufacturer, 25 years after the launch of the original two-seater Smart city car.

The Smart #1 has been developed under Smart’s joint Daimler-Geely ownership and the first 100 #1s destined for the UK will be Launch Edition models, featuring bespoke design details inspired by the Smart Concept #1 that debuted in Munich in 2021. Beyond that, customers can choose from Pro+, Premium and high performance Brabus versions.