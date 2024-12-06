Smart Phone Apps Are Recording Your Driving Habits And Reporting It To Insurance Companies For A Profit

Smartphones enable incredible things, but there is another, darker side of that coin. They also open us all up to potential pitfalls. In several cases, they collect, store, and transmit data without ever telling the user. Now, insurance companies are using that data to set rates and create driver scores. You could have one such score without ever knowing it too. For some, this might seem inevitable or obvious. Over the last two decades, insurance companies have tried to encourage drivers to use OBDII monitors in their cars. The incentive was potentially lower rates. The adoption rate for such devices has grown. but companies want more data.



