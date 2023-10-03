Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Readies First Electric Car For Production

 Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi plans to begin production of its first electric car during the first half of 2024, according to its co-founder and CEO, Lei Jun.

 
Speaking at China’s annual parliamentary gathering in Beijing, Lei said: “Xiaomi’s car manufacturing has progressed beyond expectation and [prototypes] have recently successfully completed winter testing.”

Lei, who is a deputy of China’s National People’s Congress, also confirmed Xiaomi had invested more than 3 billion yuan (£360 million) in its electric car division, Xiaomi Automobile, in 2022. He added that staffing of its R&D department had risen to more than 2300 people.

 


