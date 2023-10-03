Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Readies First Electric Car For Production

Speaking at China’s annual parliamentary gathering in Beijing, Lei said: “Xiaomi’s car manufacturing has progressed beyond expectation and [prototypes] have recently successfully completed winter testing.”



Lei, who is a deputy of China’s National People’s Congress, also confirmed Xiaomi had invested more than 3 billion yuan (£360 million) in its electric car division, Xiaomi Automobile, in 2022. He added that staffing of its R&D department had risen to more than 2300 people.



