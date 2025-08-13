Smoke And Mirrors - Next Gen Chevrolet Bolt Is Just A Refresh Of The Old Model That Was Discontinued

A lucky encounter produced the best pictures of the upcoming Chevrolet Bolt EV alongside the original Bolt EUV. Based on these pictures, we can confidently say that the upcoming Bolt EV is little more than a mildly refreshed Chevrolet Bolt EUV, although GM might hide some surprises under the surface. Chevrolet Bolt EV will soon get a second generation, and is again projected to become one of the, if not THE most affordable EV on the market. Chevrolet will position it underneath the hugely popular Equinox EV, itself a very affordable electric car. Since the Equinox EV starts at $33,600, the upcoming Bolt EV should not cost more than $30,000.



Read Article