Smokey And The Bandit Chevy Trax Tribute Goes On The Auction Block - What's Your Bid?

Car creativity knows no bounds. While we often cover the weirdest of the weird when it comes to old cars, like a 1998 Mercedes E430 turned into a death kart or a VW Beetle turned into a pickup truck, New Car Weird is a rarer, more special flavor. For every brand-new 1,500-horsepower Yenko Camaro in the world, there is this: a 2024 Chevy Trax painted like a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.



It’s called the Bandit Outlaw edition, and it's up for auction next month at Mecum Las Vegas. It's seemingly built by the same folks who have done several Bandit Outlaw edition cars. It may or may not surprise you to learn there has been a Chevy Silverado Bandit Outlaw and a Jeep Gladiator Bandit Outlaw. Nobody in particular appears to be claiming these cars, despite them sharing several features like the Bandit letting and pinstriping. And it doesn't seem related to the Camaro-based Trans Am tribute builds by Trans Am Specialties or Trans Am Worldwide.





