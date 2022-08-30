Smugglers Caught Concealing $106 Million Worth Of Drugs In A 1960 Bentley S2

A 1960 Bentley S2 (the spiritual grandfather of the Flying Spur) is at the center of a massive drug bust in Australia, reports New South Wales (NSW) Police Force. Suspicions were raised when the container in which the classic was stored underwent an X-ray examination. Following an extensive investigation, authorities raided a residential home in the Rooty Hill area, where the Bentley was stored.

Law enforcement seized the Bentley, which was originally found to be concealing AU$155 million (approximately US$106 million) worth of illegal drugs. Specialist police officers disassembled the pricey classic car and found 132 pounds of cocaine and a whopping 355 lbs of methamphetamines. The alleged criminals are said to have hidden the drugs in the fenders behind the headlights.