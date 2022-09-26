So Far 10,000 Vehicles Have Been Fined By UK Noise Cameras For Being Too Loud

In the same way that a speed camera or a red light camera aims to catch those who break the law, acoustic cameras do the same thing. In this case though, when exhaust noise triggers the camera, drivers can be penalized up to £100. A new report says that from June 2021 to February 2022, nearly 10,000 vehicles were caught emitting noise over the legal limit in the London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in the UK. Of those vehicles, the majority were BMWs, says a report from DrivingExperience. In second place were Lamborghinis, and the final spot in the top three was taken up by Mercedes-Benz. Ferrari, Audi, and Land Rover round out the top six in that order.



Read Article