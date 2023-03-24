So Many Tesla Owners Hate The Yoke Steering Wheels That Round Retrofit Kits Are Sold Out

Agent009 submitted on 3/24/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:41 AM

Views : 574 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla bowed down to customers' requests and reintroduced the round steering wheel on the Model S and Model X. It went even further and offered a retrofit for those who wanted to replace the yoke in their cars. Although many Tesla fans declared they would never return to driving with a steering wheel, the retrofit option sold out in record time.
 
Tesla surprised people when it launched the refreshed Model S and Model X with a yoke instead of the usual steering wheel. The move was hailed by Tesla fans, who considered the yoke way cooler than the wheel. They even convinced themselves that driving with a yoke is a better experience. It isn't, especially when you need to maneuver in tight spaces. The squarish thing is not made to rotate, and Tesla did not offer a variable steering ratio, so it proved a nuisance for many.


Read Article


So Many Tesla Owners Hate The Yoke Steering Wheels That Round Retrofit Kits Are Sold Out

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)