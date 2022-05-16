So Much For EV's SOLVING The Climate Problem. They COULD Make It WORSE! Read WHY

Putting bigger battery packs in EVs can boost range, but a new study suggests it could also lead to a major increase in particulate emissions—from tires.



Putting bigger battery packs in EVs can boost range, but a new study suggests it could also lead to a major increase in particulate emissions—from tires



The result? Emissions Analytics now concludes that—in normal driving—tire-wear particulate emissions are 1,850 times greater than tailpipe particulate emissions.



"The fundamental trends that drive this ratio are: tailpipe particulate emissions are much lower on new cars, and tire wear emissions increase with vehicle mass and aggressiveness of driving style," according to Emissions Analytics.



That doesn't bode well for larger EV battery packs, which contribute a significant amount of weight. Half a metric ton of battery weight can cause tire emissions 400 times greater than real-world tailpipe emissions, everything else being equal," Emissions Analytics concluded.



Full details at the link...





Read Article