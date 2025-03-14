So The Liberal Politicians That Wanted To FORCE YOU To Buy An EV Are Selling Their Teslas And Buying THESE? They Don't Care About The CLIMATE Anymore?

Senator Mark Kelly’s decision to replace his Tesla Model S with a 2025 Chevy Tahoe Z71, as highlighted in Sawyer Merritt’s X post, exemplifies glaring climate hypocrisy, particularly for a public figure often associated with environmental advocacy. The Tesla Model S, an electric vehicle, produces zero tailpipe emissions, aligning with efforts to combat climate change. In contrast, the Chevy Tahoe Z71, a gas-guzzling SUV with a mere 17 mpg combined, emits significant carbon dioxide—undermining any commitment to reducing greenhouse gases. This shift not only contradicts the push for sustainable transportation but also highlights a disconnect between rhetoric and action.



Kelly’s choice is further criticized for its economic and environmental implications. The Tahoe contains only 37% American parts, compared to the Tesla’s 65%, potentially undercutting domestic manufacturing and sustainability goals. His stated reason—discomfort with Elon Musk’s political stances—prioritizes personal sentiment over planetary impact, revealing a selective approach to environmental responsibility. This move echoes broader criticisms of politicians who champion green policies yet engage in carbon-intensive behaviors, eroding public trust in climate leadership.



The irony is stark: an astronaut, once celebrated for scientific rigor, now drives a vehicle antithetical to the environmental ethos he might publicly support. This hypocrisy fuels skepticism about the sincerity of climate advocates, especially when their actions contradict the urgent need to reduce emissions and embrace cleaner technologies in 2025.



Man what phonies. They KNEW there was no climate crisis all along because if they believed it, they would buy a thirsty SUV.



And how bad must they think the legacy auto EVs are to NOT buy one of those, to replace the Teslas?









