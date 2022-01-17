So WHAT'S The Deal With The SHOCKING NEWS About LUCID And Their Updated Production Numbers? Should They Have Called It The HOT Air?

Agent001 submitted on 1/17/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:21:09 PM
We see this and we can only think ONE thing...Tick, Tick, Tick ......Apparently @LucidMotors is going to deliver 500 cars in 2022, down from the original plan to deliver 20,000. pic.twitter.com/b7OelEhbt2— Warren Redlich - Come and Take It - Molon TSLA (@WR4NYGov) January 17, 2022
