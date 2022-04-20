So WHO Is CANCELLING Their TESLA Order And Waiting For The 2023 BMW 7-Series! Answer…NO ONE!

From about 1996-2014, I was one of the most LOYAL BMW buyers.

And I was a huge fan of the company and have many friends there (maybe not after this).

Now to be fair, I don't expect companies to do everything I desire or want.

But I don't know ANYONE who has been faithful fan/owner who is EXCITED about ANYTHING they make anymore. NOTHING.

And after seeing the 2023 BMW 7-Series I have to say the interior is even WORSE looking than the BUCKTOOTH 4-Series.

I mean at first glance, it's like a Lexus LS GONE WRONG.



So I ask...THIS is the product you introduce with HOPES to challenge TESLA?

We assure you NO ONE will cancel an order for Tesla and wait for this dirigible.

I mean if the original Infiniti Q45 was an EV, this would be it.

Dear BMW, WAKE UP before it's TOO LATE!

Discuss...



