So WHO Is CANCELLING Their TESLA Order And Waiting For The 2023 BMW 7-Series! Answer…NO ONE!

From about 1996-2014, I was one of the most LOYAL BMW buyers.
And I was a huge fan of the company and have many friends there (maybe not after this).
Now to be fair, I don't expect companies to do everything I desire or want.
But I don't know ANYONE who has been faithful fan/owner who is EXCITED about ANYTHING they make anymore. NOTHING.
And after seeing the 2023 BMW 7-Series I have to say the interior is even WORSE looking than the BUCKTOOTH 4-Series.
I mean at first glance, it's like a Lexus LS GONE WRONG.
So I ask...THIS is the product you introduce with HOPES to challenge TESLA?
We assure you NO ONE will cancel an order for Tesla and wait for this dirigible.
I mean if the original Infiniti Q45 was an EV, this would be it.
Dear BMW, WAKE UP before it's TOO LATE!
Discuss...