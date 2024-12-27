So What Is Going On With The Corvette SUV?

As sacrilegious as it may seem, rumors of an SUV-styled Corvette variant have been circulating for years, with many scoffing at the idea that GM's most beloved nameplate will gain a few inches of ride height and a couple of extra doors. Yet unfortunately for naysayers, the 2025 Corvette SUV will soon inject high-octane excitement into middle school drop-off lanes and sports practice parking lots. While industry insiders expected an official announcement by 2024's end, there are sadly still more rumors than concrete facts as the final weeks of 2024 are set to come and go.



