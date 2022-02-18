So What Is the Deal With The Delorean Comeback This Year?

If you watched the Big Game this past weekend, you likely noticed an unexpected entrant among the legions of EV and NFT advertisers: DeLorean. The ad spot, a mere fifteen seconds of the famous gullwing doors opening in silhouette, sparked the interest of every viewer with a pulse and a bit of Back to the Future nostalgia. A new DeLorean? In 2022?



For starters, this ad isn’t from the original DeLorean Motor Company — you know, the one that built the cars. That one burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp back in the early eighties. It was supplanted by a Texas-based DeLorean Motor Company in the nineties, which won the rights to the original DMC name and branding in a lawsuit just a few years ago, but that company also isn’t the one running this ad — although it may not not be. Let me explain.



Read Article