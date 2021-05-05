So What's The REAL Range OF The 2021 Tesla Model 3 At A Steady 70MPH Run? Will It Live Up To The HYPE?

I fully charge a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, AWD and take it out on the NJ Turnpike to see how far it will go when driven at a constant 70 mph.



The temperature was in the high 70's when I started and got up to a peak of 86 degrees. The average temperature was about 83 F for the duration of the drive.



I was able to drive the Model 3 305 miles before the state of charge hit zero, and then continue on for another 5 miles before I arrived at the Supercharger station and end the test.



This version of the Model 3 has a combined EPA range rating of 353 miles. The highway range rating is 333.8 miles. While the 310 miles was definitely impressive, I did come up 24 miles short of the vehicle's EPA highway range, which is usually my goal.











