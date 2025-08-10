So Why Does The $25,000 Tesla We Were Promised Cost $40,000?

Tesla has finally revealed its long-fabled "affordable" models, which were slated to cost just $25,000. The Tesla Model 3 Standard and Tesla Model Y Standard have officially been revealed, and they only cost $36,990 and $39,990, respectively. Well, that didn't go according to plan. For a bit of context, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been promising for years that Tesla would deliver a $25,000 affordable electric vehicle, rumored to be called the Model 2. Some reports claimed the project was delayed or even canceled in favor of the Cybercab, but Musk stood firm, saying that "Reuters is lying" and the car was still coming. Now it seems Tesla has failed once again to deliver on a promised price.



