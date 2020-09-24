So You're Telling Me There's A CHANCE? Infiniti Debuts The QX60 Monograph SUV In Hopes To Stay Relevant. Is It What's NEEDED?

INFINITI QX60 Monograph previews design of next-generation three-row SUV



• Provides vision of how INFINITI plans to transform the future QX60

• Showcases new elegant and muscular design direction • Details draw inspiration from brands Japanese heritage

• Next-generation production QX60 to be revealed in 2021



Dressed in a reflective platinum hue, the INFINITI QX60 Monograph* previews a more upscale and commanding design for the brand’s popular family-focused SUV. “We commenced the design of the Monograph knowing this was an opportune time to start a discussion about where we are planning to take the QX60 in the future and more broadly, where we are heading as a brand with our design language’” said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president, Global Design, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. More than a design study or concept, a “Monograph” provides a tangible insight into how INFINITI plans to transform a future model.



The QX60 Monograph previews some of the proportions and design elements that will adorn the brand’s future three-row SUV. Reimagining the future QX60 SUV Focused solely on the exterior, INFINITI designers imagined the QX60 Monograph as a sophisticated yet functional solution for a busy, modern family. The proportions include a wide stance, sleek greenhouse, horizontal shoulder line and muscular wheel arches. The combination of which creates a commanding posture and defined SUV persona. “In crafting this Monograph, we wanted to change the tonality of the QX60 and transform the nameplate from a sculptural and architectural point of view. We raised the visual center of gravity, giving it a strong, straight shoulder line that carries through to the hood, with a higher, more prominent grille, and longer-looking cabin to deliver a sense of muscularity and a commanding presence” Albaisa said.







The current QX60 is popular with families and is known for offering spacious packaging and comfortable, dedicated three-row seating. The proportions of the QX60 Monograph illustrate INFINITI’s intention to maintain these strengths while transforming the model with a more aerodynamic, muscular silhouette. Viewed from the side, the Monograph shows off its powerful horizontal hood, muscular fenders and long wheelbase. Paired with the gentle rake of the A-pillar and tapered, teardrop-like glasshouse, the result is a long sweeping, sophisticated profile. Embossed with the INFINITI name, QX60 Monograph features large alloy wheels that fill the pronounced fenders and reinforce the performance-inspired aesthetic. At the rear, the wide body and track, paired with horizontal window line give QX60 Monograph a sense of poise and stability.



The high shoulder line raises its visual center of gravity. The roof flows into a subtly integrated rear roof spoiler — also in gloss black — to further enhance the car’s aerodynamic appearance. Each of these measures create QX60 Monograph’s strong, stable stance. Reflecting Movement “The platinum paint on the QX60 Monograph projects a sense of warmth. The highly reflective nature mimics the qualities of liquid metal, allowing the surface of the body to capture the shadows and lights of the environment in which it is displayed creating a sense of dynamism” said Taisuke Nakamura, senior design director, INFINITI Global Design, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.



The black roof creates a strong contrast to the rich body color for a dramatic visual statement. The pillars, roof, front, side and rear glass all seamlessly connect — giving a panoramic feel to the cabin and promoting a sense of openness. Slim-line roof rails provide a practical counterpoint to the QX60 Monograph’s sleek, sporty proportions. Japanese Inspirations “The QX60 Monograph embodies the Japanese concept of ‘Ma,’ a sense of minimalism where designers seek harmony, adding just the right amount of elements with very specific meaning to create something special. This is evident on the body, where at a glance it is simple, but when you get closer, you see that there are elements that are playing against each other in a sense of harmony.” Albaisa explains.



The intricate folds of traditional Japanese origami were the inspiration for the inner mesh of the signature ‘Double Arch’ INFINITI grille. The result is a two-dimensional surface that projects a sense of three-dimensional depth. The same mesh pattern is echoed in the side air intakes in the lower corners of the bumper. The wide track and the sharp lines in the bodywork combine to deliver a sense of stability and a sophisticated visual statement.



A large panoramic roof features a “kimono fold” pattern. This geometric feature, a series of intricate perpendicular lines, draws inspiration from the folds of a silk kimono and the structures of Japan’s modern architecture. Lighting the path forward Intricate “Digital Piano Key” lighting at the front and rear projects a futuristic appearance and showcases INFINITI’s desire to blend human artistry with the latest technology. The inner structure of the headlamp features a shape and pattern of lines inspired by an electrical heatsink device. Bright white at the front, and ultra-red at the back, the QX60 Monograph’s lamps are accompanied by the glowing “infinite road” brand emblem. Combined, the opening light sequence begins at the logo and fans out to the headlamps in a dynamic welcome for drivers.



The rear lamps are tinted and, when extinguished, appear to wrap around the back of the vehicle and into the rear flanks in one continuous shape. Illuminated, the piano key lighting shines through to form a beautiful, futuristic light signature. As a complete package, QX60 Monograph reveals a transformation in the direction that INFINITI’s designers are adopting for the next-generation QX60. The production version of the next generation QX60 is expected in 2021. The QX60 Monograph will be available for the public and media to view at INFINITI’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan and on the INFINITI stand at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.













































































































































































