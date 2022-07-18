So You’re Telling Us There’s A Chance? GM’s Mary Barra DOUBLES-DOWN On Claim They Will Outsell Tesla In the EV Market By 2025. PREDICT Her Chances…

Sometimes in the heat of a high pressure interview or when shareholders are breathing down your neck, people in power can say things that AFTER the fact, WISH they could take back or modify.



Just ask Joe, Jill and Kamala!



So when we heard Mary Barra make the claim that by 2025 GM would be selling MORE EV's than Tesla we thought that was the case.



Chalk it up to GM needed some free exposure or Mary is walking a tightrope that could snap any day now. And she would be out. 25 MILLION richer or so with the exit check, but still out.



But when she had the chance to walk that promise back in a recent interview she DOUBLED-DOWN on her prediction.



She didn't say before PUTIN'S WAR we were a little too optimistic or that killer quarter selling TWENTY-SEVEN EV's. She could have said, business conditions have changed and although we are still motivated and optimistic, it may be 27 or 28 before we pass Tesla.



But she DIDN'T.



So tell us Spies, PREDICT if it will be a reality or if they will EVER will outsell Tesla...





I am confident in our #EV strategy and our ability to deliver electric vehicles that meet the needs of every customer. Thank you @tkrisher and @AP for the in-depth discussion. https://t.co/Y2QFwVc6rq — Mary Barra (@mtbarra) July 18, 2022



