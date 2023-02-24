So Your BMW Can't Self Park Correctly? Just Pay Them For A Software Update To Fix

BMW has recently introduced a new software subscription service for their vehicles that allows drivers to park their cars perpendicularly in tight spaces at shopping malls. This new feature is designed to make it easier for BMW drivers to navigate through parking lots and avoid the frustration of not being able to find a parking spot. The new feature, known as "Reverse Assistant," utilizes the vehicle's sensors and cameras to scan the area behind the car and create a 3D model of the environment. This model is then used to guide the driver as they reverse into a tight space. The feature also takes into account the position of other vehicles and obstacles in the area, making it easier for the driver to park their car safely. According to BMW, this new feature is available as a subscription service for all new BMW models that come equipped with the latest Operating System 7.0. The subscription costs $80 per year, and can be activated through the BMW ConnectedDrive app. While some may see this as a way for BMW to nickel and dime their customers, the company states that the subscription service is designed to give drivers the flexibility to choose the features that they need, rather than paying for a package of features that they may never use. The introduction of the Reverse Assistant feature is part of BMW's broader strategy to incorporate more technology and software into their vehicles. The company sees software subscriptions as a way to stay competitive and offer new features to their customers without the need for a physical upgrade. However, there are concerns that this could lead to a "pay-to-play" system where only those who can afford the subscription service will have access to certain features. Critics argue that features such as parking assistance should be included as standard in modern vehicles. Despite these concerns, BMW's new software subscription service has been well-received by many of their customers. The Reverse Assistant feature has been praised for its convenience and ease-of-use, and many drivers see it as a worthwhile investment. In conclusion, BMW's new software subscription service is a sign of the company's commitment to incorporating technology and software into their vehicles. While some may criticize the introduction of a subscription service for parking assistance, BMW sees it as a way to give customers more choice and flexibility. Whether this is a positive development for the automotive industry as a whole remains to be seen.



Read Article