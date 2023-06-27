Soaring Hydrogen Costs Dampen Demand For Use In Trucking Fleets

The truck market is fascinating in the sense that it takes no nonsense: cost is king. That said, people are still trying to propose a feasible carbon-neutral alternative to diesel trucks. Electric semis do not seem to be a solution. Their battery packs will rapidly degrade with fast charging, this process takes a long time, and they are much heavier than other trucks, which restricts their cargo capacities. According to Alexander Vlaskamp, fuel cell trucks do not make the cut either because of hydrogen prices. The MAN CEO told the Austrian newspaper Der Standard that "hydrogen is far too expensive, almost four to five times what it would be interesting for our customers to use it. Therefore, hydrogen will only be used in a small segment in Europe, such as for special transport." This would be the reason for MAN to bet on buses and trucks with battery packs. A bit more context may help explain that.



Read Article