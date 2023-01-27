Socalism Rules: University Of California Study Says You Need To Drive Less, Have Smaller EVs, Ride The Bus, And Stop Car Ownership

Almost 300 million vehicles are roaming the roads of America, most of which are propelled by internal combustion engines. No problem, we’ll replace them with EVs, and this way we’ll slash emissions and pollutants by half, right? Not so fast. We don’t have the Infinity Stones from the “Avengers” movie to eradicate half of U.S. transportation sector pollution in an instant.



As the car market struggles to keep up, EV sales are booming. By 2030, it is estimated that more than half of the new cars sold in the U.S. will be electric. That’s a piece of good news, but it’s far from achieving the zero-emissions transportation goal by 2050.



Because in the best-case scenario, electric vehicles will top at most 60% of the projected 300-350 million vehicles in use in the U.S. in 2050. The vast majority of the rest of the cars will be hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen-powered, while a small percentage will still be conventional gasoline cars.



