We very recently had a chance to try out the Mercedes-Benz EQV, the fully-electric version of the posh V-Class, and we actually found plenty to like about it. One of the thing we didn’t like was that in some areas, it still felt like a commercial vehicle, and this is one of the things Mercedes will address with the EQV’s indirect replacement, the EQT, which will still be a Mercedes Vans product, but one whose level of quality will be superior.



Read Article